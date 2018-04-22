YSU’s Women and Gender Resource Initiative will debut Friday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Women and Gender Resource Initiative will host a debut dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the fifth floor of the William F. Maag Jr. Library on campus.

The fundraising event is $50 per person. To make a reservation, visit ysu.edu/WGRI.

The idea for a Women and Gender Resource Initiative at YSU began last spring when Gloria Steinem was in Youngstown for a YSU-sponsored lecture at Stambaugh Auditorium. The political activist, feminist organizer and co-founder Ms. magazine offered to seed the effort.

Megan List, assistant professor of teacher education, agreed to serve as director.

The dinner is an opportunity for the community to meet List, learn about the plans of the WGRI and offer financial support.

List also was recently featured in the “Firsts in Higher Education” section of the April 2018 issue of Insight Into Diversity magazine. The magazine recognized List as the first transgender program director at YSU.

The initiative aims to:

Eliminate barriers to gender equity.

Dispel gender-based myths and stereotypes.

Promote healthy relationships.

Advocate for the prevention of sexual assault, gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment, physical and verbal violence, stalking, bullying and other forms of misconduct.

Provide a safe space to help individuals cope with trauma from any form of gender-related violence, discrimination or misconduct.

Facilitate dialogue that challenges sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia and discrimination.

Encourage women to advocate for themselves and others.

Build capacity for leadership and engagement.

Support women’s health and positive body image.

Treat everyone in a manner that is kind, welcoming and nonjudgmental.