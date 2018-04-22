MILESTONES

HONORS

Principal of the Year

The Ohio Alliance of Black School Educators honored East High School Principal Sonya Gordon as Principal of the Year last week at its Principal Appreciation and Student Recognition Banquet in Columbus.

Gordon, a 1991 graduate of East High School, joined the Youngstown City School District as a principal this year after a national search.

Gordon previously served as curriculum consultant for the Cuyahoga County Educational Service Center. Before that, she taught in the Akron Schools for 11 years and served for five years in that system as an assistant principal and a principal of schools that struggled with low state test scores. Gordon worked as part of the team that turned around those previously struggling Akron schools.

Officer of the Year

Lt. Dan Adkins of the Niles Police Department was named Ohio’s Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year for talking a man down from a radio tower Dec. 11 and getting him help.

The award was announced by the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, Ohio Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Niles Police Department. Adkins will receive the award at a luncheon May 4 at the CIT Advanced Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus.

“I was a little nervous that day. There’s a guy up on the tower, and I’m a stranger to him. I don’t know what led him to climb up there; he’s not talking,” Adkins said of the man, who was threatening to jump. “Because of my CIT and hostage negotiation training, I felt like I had the tools to work with him. But I wasn’t sure the tools were going to work.”

Completed term

Judge C. Ashley Pike of Columbiana County Common Pleas Court was recognized by the Ohio Supreme Court for completing his second and final three-year term on the court’s Board of Professional Conduct.

Among the board’s duties is adjudicating formal complaints of misconduct involving judges and lawyers and making recommendations to the Supreme Court on appropriate sanctions.

Judge Pike previously served on the court’s Commission on Continuing Education and was chairman of the court’s Commission on Professionalism.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.