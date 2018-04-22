BUSINESS DIGEST

Entrepreneurs wanted

YOUNGSTOWN

Attention entrepreneurs. Walmart is looking for you to attend its Walmart’s Open Call scheduled for June 13 in Bentonville, Ark. Entrepreneurs can apply now for a chance to secure a seat at a table with one of the company’s buyers by visiting walmart-jump.com; the deadline is May 4.

Attendees at this year’s Open Call could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in a local market, to supplying hundreds or even thousands of stores, Sam’s Club locations and Walmart.com. The daylong event informs, empowers and encourages all who attend while providing a great networking opportunity for local entrepreneurs.

Marisa Sergi, CEO of Youngstown-based RedHead Wine, attended the 2017 event and has since moved her product into 50-plus Walmart stores across Ohio and expects to be in every store in the state by the end of the year.

Balloon Campaign

BOARDMAN

Circle K convenience store locations throughout the Mahoning Valley have started its Children’s Miracle Network Balloon Campaign in an effort to raise awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Circle K locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties will be selling paper balloons for $1 each. Each balloon will be personalized and displayed at participating locations until May 13.

Every dollar raised will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Coupons will also be attached to each balloon for various items throughout each store.

Safety Council

HOWLAND

The Mahoning Valley Safety Council will have its annual safety swards at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9.

The Mahoning Valley Safety Council and the Ohio BWC Youngstown Service Office will recognize the companies that earned safety awards for the 2017 calendar year.

City Machine Technologies Inc. will announce the winner of the 12th Joan Kovach Safety Leadership Award.

Keynote speaker Sam Boak, president of Boak & Sons, will discuss integrating safety into business goals.

The cost is $30 for members; $40 for nonmembers.

Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/.

Fundraising effort

AKRON

Petitti Garden Center recently kicked off its annual fundraising campaign to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital. Through July 31, Petitti customers at the Tallmadge and North Canton locations can make a donation in any amount at the register when completing a purchase.

Gaming revenue up

Harrisburg

Combined gaming revenue for the 12 Pennsylvania casinos exceeded $300 million for the first time, according to figures released this week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

March’s 2018 gross table games revenue was $79,165,791, a slight decrease from revenue of $79,545,431 in March 2017. When combined with the earlier reported March slot-machine revenue of $221,350,220, total gaming revenue was $300,516,011 compared with $289,529,578 last March, a 3.8 percent increase.

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino sets June 28 opening date

NEW YORK

Hard Rock will open its Atlantic City casino resort on June 28.

Jim Allen, the global entertainment and hospitality company’s CEO, made the announcement last week .

Among the musical acts that Allen said will play at the casino are Third Eye Blind, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Stone Temple Pilots and Counting Crows.

