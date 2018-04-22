MAHONING, TRUMBULL COLUMBIANA COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

dissolutions granted

Shawn McCauley and Katherine McCauley.

Darrell Jackson and Tiffany Jackson.

Toni Debord and Jeramy Debord.

Jenna Dailey and Cody Dailey.

Brianne Kurtz and Jeremy Kurtz.

divorces asked

Zachary Whitcher, 677 Fair Ave., Salem, v. Zoey Whitcher, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Lorianne Haddox, 44098 10th St. Extension, Wellsville, v. Douglas Haddox, 44097 19th St. Extension, Wellsville.

Matthew Krebs, 49094 Hamilton Road, East Palestine, v. Elizabeth Krebs, 45565 Crestview Road, New Waterford.

Tiburcio Navarro, 7716 Depot Road, Lisbon, v. Maria Navarro, Houston, Texas.

Rebecca Mickey,19644 Frischkorn Drive, Wellsville, v. Kevin Mickey, Altoona, Pa.

divorces granted

Hope Hensley v. Larry Hensley.

Erica Griffin v. Jason Griffin.

Thelma Crowder v. Richard Crowder.

docket

Ohio Water Haulers v. Liquid Luggers LLC, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Citimortgage Inc. et al v. Robert Petrozzino Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Citifinancial Servicing LLC et al v. Raymond Egbert et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. Richard Lavalliere et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lynn M. Cooper et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Joseph Biery et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Melissa L. La-Civita et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Margaret A. Layshock et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown Spouse et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Lawrence W. Drummond et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Amanda A. Detweiler et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David Chipps et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Donovan A. Howell et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank v. Kostalek Excavating LLC et al, default.

Samantha D. Morrow v. Amy S. Richards et al, default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Katherine Woods, default.

Niles Iron and Metal Co. Inc. v. Donald R. Martin, default.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Donald Newbury, default.

Carrier Services Group Inc. v. Modern Enterprise Solutions Inc., default.

Ivan Prine Jr. v. Truserv Logistics Co. et al, dismissed.

Nicole L. Bowling v. Symphony Diagnostics Services No 1 Inc. et al, dismissed.

Paul McFaul v. Karen Infante-Allen, dismissed.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Carlo Ciccone, dismissed.

AM Door and Supply Co. Inc. v. Robert A. Walley, dismissed.

Teresa Y. Gillespie et al v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

Elaine Soos et al v. Steven T. Ruman Jr. et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Latrese Norman, dismissed.

Roger B. Lawrence v. Theresa R. Modarelli et al, dismissed.

Shawn E. Mazur v. Joshua A. Beaman, dismissed.

Rebecca K. Homa v. Andrew S. Homa, dismissed.

Lynncheryl Mason v. Lawrence Lazich, dismissed.

Brian K. Copley et al v. Charity B. Owens-Brown et al, dismissed.

Ashlee T. Bender v. Kamren T. Bender Sr., dismissed.

State v. Daniel R. Hilty, sentenced.

State v. Charles Gunn II, sentenced.

State v. Shawn L. Price, sentenced.

State v. Stefan M. Steen, sentenced.

State v. Wayne M. Roper Jr., sentenced.

State v. Valentino G. Thomas Jr., sentenced.

State v. Arbie D. Hunter, sentenced.

Brenda Uick et al v. Lorraine Drennen et al, settled.

Timothy Shahan et al v. Ann F. Bosheff et al, settled.

Rachel Kay et al v. Timothy Wolfe, settled.

Terriea L. Nelson v. River Road Restaurants LLC et al, settled.

Tammayla J. Albanese-Geist v. Trumbull County et al, settled.

Deborah Stevenson et al v. George Papalios et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Betty Detweiler, dismissed.

Michael H. Laney v. James Kaiser et al, dismissed.

Sherrie M. Visnich v. Randall W. Humenik, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc. v. Lee Lawson et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Marketta Gunther et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mary Ewing et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward P. Pemberton et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tina A. Seders et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Stevie Serotko and Travis Serotko.

Melissa S. Humphrey-Gee and Adam E. Gee.

Erica L. Baumgartner and Eric C. Baumgartner.

Elbert L. Duley Sr. and Florence Duley.

Josh Stone and Rachelle Stone.

Gene A. DeChristofaro and Betsy DeChristofaro.

Robert E. Harvath and Diane J. Harvath.

Divorces granted

Edwin F. Moore Jr. v. Tamara L. Moore.

Lisa M. Tabor v. Joaquin J. Tabor.

Michelle Preusser v. Andrew J. Preusser.

Foerster Connolly v. John A. Connolly III.

Melinda K. Gigax v. James A. Gigax Sr.

Robert Mercer v. Amanda Mercer.

Kathleen Allen v. Beau Allen.

Kevin Henline v. Alexandria Henline.

Byron Drummond v. Sheila Drummond.

Domestic cases dismissed

Hollie Anderson v. David Jones.

Asia L.A. Edwards v. Eric M. Edwards.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Derrick Cachino-Henderson Jr., 24, of 726 E. Wood St. Apt. 1, Lowellville, and Brittany M. Farkas, 25, of same.

Jason T. Smith, 28, of 4860 West-chester Drive Apt. 4, Austintown, and Jennifer L. Hull, 28, of same.

Anthony M. Matarazzo, 27, of 1162 Paddock Place Apt. 106, Ann Arbor, Mich., and Morgan R. Pokorny, 26, of same.

Donald E. Humphrey Jr., 43, of 1651 Price Road, Youngstown, and Heather J. Clark, 39, of same.

Joseph E. Scahill, 40, of 2641 Christine Lane, Youngstown, and Kristen E. DeToro, 39, of same.

Armand L. Minotti, 61, of Poland, and Rebecca J. Robison, 57, of same.

James D. Robertson, 25, of 4823 Westchester Drive Apt. 215, Austintown, and Emily J. Dixon, 23, of same.

Ronald A. Merrell, 58, of 1130 Detroit Ave., Youngstown, and Julie A. Richardson, 57, of same.

Julio A. Contreras-Lino, 33, of 715 Mabel St., Youngstown, and Ashley M. Bellows, 26, of same.

Victor A. Rojas-Pena, 31, of 1626 Stewart Ave., Youngstown, and Luz I. Sepulveda-Torres, 35, of same.

Scott R. Tucker, 35, of 5860 Kirk Road, Canfield, and Sarah K. Davis, 34, of same.

Robert Bailey III, 64, of 1330 Miami St., Youngstown, and Brenda D. Griffin, 59, of same.