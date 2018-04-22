METRO DIGEST || Birds in Flight Sanctuary expanding

Birds in Flight facility expanding

HOWLAND

Birds in Flight Sanctuary will be moving to a larger location, thanks to a $100,000 gift from the Cafaro Foundation. The sanctuary is now housed in a rented home in Howland with a 1-acre lot in a residential area and cares for more than 1,000 birds and other wild animals.

The donation will help the organization establish a larger facility to care for hundreds of animals and create an education center for schoolchildren and adults, according to a Cafaro Foundation press release.

“Several years ago, I was very happy to help the Animal Welfare League establish a shelter and education center, along with Caryn Covelli,” said Cafaro Foundation Trustee Phyllis Cafaro. “I feel Birds in Flight fulfills a similar role.”

Veterinary assistant Heather Merritt founded Birds in Flight in 1991.

Painting class at farm

MERCER, PA.

A bicycle with a flower basket will be painted on canvas during a painting class from 6 to 8 p.m. next Sunday at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, in the Pig Barn. All materials are provided. Pre-payment and pre-registration is required. The fee is $30 and must be paid by Friday; call 724-662-2242. There is an option to pay over the phone upon registration.

Senior watch

LIBERTY

The Senior Watch Program provides lock boxes, address markers, smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors for Liberty senior citizens.

Senior residents also have the option of having daily welfare-check phone calls from township staff members. There is also an annual breakfast with police and fire personnel, along with trustees and staff attending.

Seniors older than 60 can go to the open house at 11 a.m. Thursday to learn more about the Senior Watch Program, which also includes services provided by the Area Agency on Aging, Trumbull County Mobile Meals, Girard Multi-Generational Center & Adult Protective Services to name a few. About 136 seniors are enrolled in the program.