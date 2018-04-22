ARMED FORCES
ARMED FORCES
DEPLOYMENT
On USS Ronald Reagan
Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Mastropietro of Poland, a sonar technician in the Navy, serves in the Pacific Ocean aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Ronald Reagan deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.
He is one of 3,200 crew members among the 1,100-foot-long, 100,000-ton vessel that carries more than 70 attack jets, helicopters and other aircraft.
“The Navy has helped me appreciate a hard day’s work and has helped me to appreciate where everyone comes from,” Mastropietro said. “Serving in the Navy means an opportunity to see new things, new experiences and meet new people.”
NATIONAL GUARD
COLUMBUS
Environmental cleanup efforts that have enabled the Ohio Army National Guard to expand its training capabilities have earned the Secretary of the Army Environmental Award in the environmental restoration, individual/team category.
A multiagency team was recognized for a long-standing cleanup program and for creating two critical training resources at the former ammunition plant that is now known as Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center, near Newton Falls.
VETERANS
COLUMBUS
The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations. The deadline for submitting nominations is June 1.
The hall focuses solely on achievement after service, although all Medal of Honor winners from Ohio are automatically recognized and eventually enshrined.
To be considered, the veteran must be a past or current Ohio resident, have received an honorable discharge and be of good moral character.
You can nominate a former service member who has gone on to volunteer in the community, excel in his or her profession, advocate on behalf of fellow veterans, make a difference as a public servant or simply has demonstrated a willingness to be generous with his or her time, talents or financial resources.
Guidelines, a sample nomination and information are available on the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame website OhioVets.gov.
BASIC TRAINING GRADS
Air Force: Airman Torin M. Logan, 2017 graduate of Mahoning County High School, son of Tina Fletcher of Warren, and brother of Tilecia Davis of Youngstown; Airman Caleb M. Crowell, 2017 graduate of United Local High School, Hanoverton, son of Carl and Maria Crowell, Kensington.
Items of note for the Armed Forces Digest can be sent to The Vindicator, Regional Desk, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501-0780, or emailed to William K. Alcorn at alcorn@vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 11, 2017 12:03 a.m.
ARMED FORCES
- March 12, 2017 midnight
ARMED FORCES
- October 16, 2016 midnight
ARMED FORCES
- March 18, 2018 midnight
ARMED FORCES
- December 10, 2017 12:04 a.m.
ARMED FORCES
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.