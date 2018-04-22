ARMED FORCES

DEPLOYMENT

On USS Ronald Reagan

Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Mastropietro of Poland, a sonar technician in the Navy, serves in the Pacific Ocean aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Ronald Reagan deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.

He is one of 3,200 crew members among the 1,100-foot-long, 100,000-ton vessel that carries more than 70 attack jets, helicopters and other aircraft.

“The Navy has helped me appreciate a hard day’s work and has helped me to appreciate where everyone comes from,” Mastropietro said. “Serving in the Navy means an opportunity to see new things, new experiences and meet new people.”

NATIONAL GUARD

COLUMBUS

Environmental cleanup efforts that have enabled the Ohio Army National Guard to expand its training capabilities have earned the Secretary of the Army Environmental Award in the environmental restoration, individual/team category.

A multiagency team was recognized for a long-standing cleanup program and for creating two critical training resources at the former ammunition plant that is now known as Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center, near Newton Falls.

VETERANS

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations. The deadline for submitting nominations is June 1.

The hall focuses solely on achievement after service, although all Medal of Honor winners from Ohio are automatically recognized and eventually enshrined.

To be considered, the veteran must be a past or current Ohio resident, have received an honorable discharge and be of good moral character.

You can nominate a former service member who has gone on to volunteer in the community, excel in his or her profession, advocate on behalf of fellow veterans, make a difference as a public servant or simply has demonstrated a willingness to be generous with his or her time, talents or financial resources.

Guidelines, a sample nomination and information are available on the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame website OhioVets.gov.

BASIC TRAINING GRADS

Air Force: Airman Torin M. Logan, 2017 graduate of Mahoning County High School, son of Tina Fletcher of Warren, and brother of Tilecia Davis of Youngstown; Airman Caleb M. Crowell, 2017 graduate of United Local High School, Hanoverton, son of Carl and Maria Crowell, Kensington.

Items of note for the Armed Forces Digest can be sent to The Vindicator, Regional Desk, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501-0780, or emailed to William K. Alcorn at alcorn@vindy.com.