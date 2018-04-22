Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, noon, township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Boardman Township trustees, 6 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bimonthly department head meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., board of trustees, station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Girard City Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 100 W. Main St.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., high school media center, 200 Shaffer Drive NE, Warren.

Liberty school board, 5:30 p.m., high school community room, 1 Leopard War.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, staff meetings, 10:30 a.m., administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Salem City Planning Commission, 4 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave.

