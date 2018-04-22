Absentee ballots available for May 15 Pa. primary election

Staff report

MERCER, PA.

Absentee ballots are in Mercer County and ready for voters who will not be able to vote in person at the May 15 primary election due to being out of the precinct or for health reasons.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans are permitted to vote in a primary, except in Greenville, Pa., where all registered voters are eligible because of the Government Study Commission Referendum and Government Study Commissioner race. Those Greenville voters not registered as Democrats or Republicans will only get to vote on the question and study commissioners.

Applications can be found at www.votespa.com/en-us/Documents/Absentee_Ballot_Application.pdf, most local post offices, municipal buildings, libraries and state lawmaker offices, or at the Bureau of Elections in the courthouse.

The deadline to apply is May 8 while the deadline to return the completed ballot is May 11, county elections officials said.

It’s important to note if a completed ballot is being hand-delivered to the courthouse, voters are only permitted by law to carry their own ballot. All other ballots must be mailed.

Voters are encouraged to mail applications and/or completed ballots more than a week ahead of any deadline to ensure timely delivery by the postal service.

For information, call 724-662-7542.