METRO DIGEST || Y’town school district job fair

School district job fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Need a job? Youngstown City Schools are hiring.

The district’s sixth annual job fair runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

The district is recruiting teachers with licensure in integrated mathematics, comprehensive science, intervention specialists, social studies, health/physical education, early-childhood intervention specialists and more.

The district also is seeking a sign-language interpreter and substitute teachers, bus drivers, secretaries, paraprofessionals, custodians/laborers and cook helpers.

Applicants must complete successful Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI background checks and a pre-employment drug screen. Anyone interested also may apply online at applitrack.com/youngstown/online.app.

For information, contact the district’s human-resources department at 330-744-6925.

Officer dies in training

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Brian Cuscino, 44, a city police department detective sergeant, died Thursday morning during a training routine.

The training was a mandatory part of his job duties.

The department announced Cuscino’s death on its Facebook page Thursday.

Cuscino was a member of the police department’s Special Response Team and served as a patrol officer for a decade before becoming a detective.

Facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found 230 painkillers and a bag of suspected marijuana about 4 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop at Hillman Street and Parkwood Avenue on the South Side.

The driver, Melissa Mills, 28, did not have a driver’s license and told police she had the pills in the car, reports said. Officers found the pills and suspected marijuana after Mills gave consent to a search of her car, reports said. She was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Cemetery tour planned

CAMPBELL

The Steffon Jones and Richard Hall tour of historic Pioneer Methodist Cemetery, at the corner of McCartney and Struthers Liberty roads, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. Last week’s tour was postponed due to rain. For information, call Jones at 330-259-2091.

Roads closed for race

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from about 7 until 11 a.m. Sunday for the Run Ytown 10 Miler race: Old Mill Drive, Kreider’s Entrance, West Newport Drive, East Newport Drive, and Chestnut Hill Drive.

Liberty cleanup event

LIBERTY

The 22nd annual Liberty Community Little Clean-Up will take place from noon to 5 p.m. today and Sunday, weather permitting.

Any clubs, groups or families interested in cleaning an area, meet at the administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, and are assigned a street. This cleanup is sponsored by Geauga-Trumbull County Waste Management that is supplying bags, gloves and giveaways. Belmont Giant Eagle is providing snacks and water for the event.

‘Second Chance’ 5K set

LEAVITTSBURG

Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, will have a “Second Chance” 5K Run/Walk on at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Trumbull Correctional Institution, 5701 Burnett Road.

Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans with criminal records continually face significant legal, social and other barriers that keep them from rejoining society in a positive and productive way. While having paid their debts by serving their sentences, they still encounter a “second prison” upon release. This second prison not only holds them back, but also limits their potential contributions to the Buckeye State, a news release says.

Bus Road-e-o event

CANFIELD

The Austintown and Youngstown transportation departments will take part in the Northeast Ohio School Bus Road-e-o competition at 9:30 a.m. today at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, 7300 Palmyra Road.

The event is designed to test and increase bus drivers operational and safety skills. Drivers participating will complete a written test along with a driving test during the competition. The top drivers from the region qualify to compete at the state competition.

Spend Earth Day at farm

COLUMBIANA

Lamppost Farm, 14900 Market St., will celebrate Earth Day with free hayride tours at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. today.

Visitors can learn about the farm and visit the farm’s store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., when farm products and items made by local artisans will be available for purchase.