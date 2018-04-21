BUSINESS DIGEST

One Hot Cookie aims to set world record

YOUNGSTOWN

One Hot Cookie wants to beat the current Guinness World Record for most cookies decorated in one hour today, and it needs participants.

Those interested should arrive at One Hot Cookie, 112 W. Commerce St., at 4:30 p.m. to decorate cookies. The decorating will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.

The current record to beat is 1,169 decorated cookies. It was set by Pillsbury at the Mall of America in 2015.

One Hot Cookie hopes to have 195 participants in the cookie-decorating challenge. All participants will receive a coupon for a free cookie.

All the cookies will be donated to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley after the official count.

Health fair at casino

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course will have a free health fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16.

There will be 38 health care vendors, free health screenings, $100 casino vouchers raffled every hour and free giveaways from vendors. For questions, call Holly Jones at 330-799-1711.

Hiring event for nurses

WARREN

Trumbull Regional Medical Center will have a hiring event for registered nurses, experienced state-tested nursing assistants and certified phlebotomists from 4 to 7 p.m. May 1 on the hospital bridge overlooking East Market Street.

Attendees can enter through the Medical Professional Building at 1353 E. Market.

A sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 is available for experienced registered nurses.

Attendees should bring two forms of identification and a resume to the event. For information, call 330-841-9812.

SCORE ribbon-cutting

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

SCORE Youngstown Chapter had a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to make its affiliate branch in Lawrence County official. The dedication ceremony took place at the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce Building at 325 E. Washington St.

SCORE is the volunteer resource partner of the Small Business Administration and offers free and confidential mentoring to startup and established small businesses. It also provides ongoing free workshops.

$300M bid for Toys ‘R’ Us

NEW YORK

Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holding has placed a bid of $300 million to buy Toys R Us’s Canadian operations in bankruptcy.

According to court papers filed late Thursday, the bidder is taking on a role of a “stalking horse” in a court-approved auction set for Monday in New York. That means it could be outbid in the auction if other buyers come in with a higher offer. The bid from Fairfax surpassed the $215 million offer that Isaac Larian, the CEO of privately held toy company MGA Entertainment, along with several other investors, made last week.

In March, Toys “R” Us said it would be liquidating its U.S. business.

Southwest sends $5K, apology to passengers

PHILADELPHIA

Southwest has sent a letter of apology, a $5,000 check and a $1,000 travel voucher to passengers who were on a flight that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded.

“Please accept our deepest apologies,” Chairman Gary Kelly wrote in a letter dated April 18, a day after the accident.

An engine on a Southwest jet exploded Tuesday while the plane was flying from New York to Dallas, and debris hit it, causing extensive damage. Banking executive Jennifer Riordan, 43, of Albuquerque, N.M., was fatally injured when she was sucked partway through a shattered window, sending passengers scrambling to help her as the aircraft shook violently and went into a rapid descent.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered ultrasound inspections of hundreds of jet engines like the one that blew apart at 32,000 feet in a deadly accident aboard a Southwest Airlines plane.

The agency said the directive affects 352 engines on new-generation Boeing 737s.

Staff/wire reports