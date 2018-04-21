Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in March 2018

Staff report

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in March, down from 4.5 percent in February.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 10,800 during the month, from a revised 5,568,400 in February to 5,579,200 in March.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in March was 253,000, down 9,000 from 262,000 in February.

Employment gains were seen in manufacturing; construction, mining and logging, the private sector, trade, transportation and utilities, leisure and hospitality, financial activities, professional and business service, educational and health services, local, state and federal government.

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 4.1 percent, unchanged from February, and down from 4.5 percent in March 2017.

Local unemployment figures will be released Tuesday.