Liberty woman faces pending drug charges

Staff report

LIBERTY

Police said a township woman faces pending drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday.

According to a police report, officers pulled a car over about 1:30 a.m. after it failed to stop at a red light on Belmont Avenue.

The driver told the officers he was taking the pregnant passenger, Stacia Hewlett, 24, to Northside Regional Medical Center, the report said.

Hewlett told officers she didn’t need an ambulance, she just didn’t feel well.

Officers discovered the driver didn’t have a license. They asked the three people in the car to step out so they could search it, the report said.

When Hewlett, who owns the car, stepped out, she dropped a small bag with a brown powdery substance in it, the report said.

Officers found a burnt, bent spoon and other suspected drug paraphernalia in the car.

Hewlett told officers the bag must have stuck to the underside of her pants. She also told officers many people use her car, and she denied knowledge of narcotics being in the vehicle, the report said.

Hewlett faces charges of heroin possession, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Police are awaiting lab results of the brown substance found in the car. The report said she was taken to the hospital.

A spokeswoman at Girard Municipal Court said the charges had not been filed as of late Friday afternoon.