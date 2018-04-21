Investigators focused on family of 4 in unsolved killings

WAVERLY

The investigation into the unsolved killings of eight Ohio family members nearly two years ago remains focused on a family of four that left the state for Alaska, according to a prosecutor.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk also told the Cincinnati Enquirer for a story Friday that two agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a member of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office work full time on the case.

The slayings happened two years ago Sunday, stunning the largely rural community. The case before the court involved seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon in southern Ohio on April 22, 2016.

The family of four that moved to Alaska were longtime friends with the Rhodens. They have never been named as suspects, and their attorney says they weren’t involved.

Bus leaves Cleveland for NY, ends up in Toledo

CLEVELAND

Greyhound says it is investigating how a bus meant to take passengers from Cleveland to New York ended up in Toledo.

WEWS-TV reports that the bus left Cleveland several hours late Thursday and was headed east through Pennsylvania when it started experiencing problems. The company says the driver was instructed to head back to Cleveland and get a new bus, but instead drove about two hours past it, to Toledo. The driver then turned around and went back to Cleveland.

The company says passengers interested in a refund can contact customer service.