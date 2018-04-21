Source Providers to lose 150 jobs

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Source Providers will lose about 150 jobs because of the second-shift elimination at General Motors Lordstown, a United Steelworkers union representative said.

Source Providers in Austintown does logistics and warehousing for the Lordstown Assembly Complex.

Jose Arroyo, business representative for the USW, said four or five years ago the plant had about 600 employees. Currently, it has about 325 employees and will go down to about 180 after the layoffs take effect in June.

“We will continue to look for other opportunities to increase our head count,” Arroyo said Friday.

Last week, GM announced in June it will cut the second shift at the complex where the Chevrolet Cruze is built to align slowing demand for the compact car with supply. The announcement will lead to 1,500 layoffs, but a special attrition program offered to employees could mitigate that number.

Earlier this week, Lords- town Seating Systems, which makes seats for the Cruze, announced it would cut 83 jobs in June.