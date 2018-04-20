BREAKING: Florida Georgia Line to ‘Cruise’ on over to Y Live

Surplus food

April 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food

People’s Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman St., Youngstown, various commodities, 11 a.m. Saturday. Photo identification required. For residents living in ZIP code areas 44505, 44507 and 44511.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Lake Milton


Residential
2 bedroom, 2 bath
$378500