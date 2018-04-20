March housing sales mixed in the Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

There were mixed housing sales across the Mahoning Valley in March.

In Mahoning County, there were 210 homes sold in March 2018, down 12.1 percent from last March sales of 239, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana County Association of Realtors.

Pending sales during the month, however, were 342, up 32.6 percent from 258 pending sales in March 2017. There were 303 new listings in March, and the inventory of homes for sale was 816. The average sales price went up 9.5 percent year over year to $118,374.

In Columbiana County, there were 64 homes that sold in March 2018, up 12.3 percent from 57 homes sold in March 2017.

Pending sales during the month were 121, up 63.5 percent from 74 in March 2017. There were 98 new listings in March, and the inventory of homes for sale was 329. The average price in the county went down 13.6 percent year over year to $96,858.

In Trumbull County, there were 156 homes sold in March 2018, down 16.6 percent from last March’s 187 sales, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

Pending sales in the county went up 4.2 percent to 223 from 214 reported in March 2017. There were 261 new listings in the county, and the inventory of homes for sale was 634 in March. The average sales price for a home increased 6.8 percent year-over-year to $99,825.