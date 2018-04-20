Man caught indicted on sex charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Lisbon man arrested earlier this month after he thought he was meeting an underage boy for sex.

Franklin Thorne Jr., 48, of state Route 45 in Lisbon, was indicted Thursday on three counts of importuning, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, compelling prostitution, attempted rape and possessing criminal tools with a forfeiture specification.

Thorne has been in the county jail since his April 12 arrest. Investigators said Thorne arranged a meeting in Austintown with a law-enforcement officer he believed was a 12-year-old boy, but he was met by law-enforcement officials.

Thorne’s arrest capped off an investigation by the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force that lasted for several months.

At the time he was arrested, Thorne, who also owns a Columbiana County hotel, had more than $71,000 cash on him. Prosecutors are seeking to have that money forfeited to them.

Indicted on similar charges in a separate case was Alex Bugno, 30, of Clingan Road in Poland. He faces six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, 13 counts of compelling prostitution and 13 counts of importuning.

Bugno is accused of engaging in criminal activity from Jan. 14, 2014, to June 21, 2014, and engaging in illegal activity with two minors who were 16 and 17 years old at the time.

Also indicted on these charges were:

Drewcilla Blackwell, aka Nayda Reyes, assault, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing.

Jerry Green, 41, Orchard Street Southeast, Warren, theft and making false alarms.

Robert Miller, 42, Lakewood Avenue, burglary and criminal damaging or endangering.

Christina Olivera, 40, Ayers Street, felonious assault.

Damale D. Thomas, 26, of Cleveland, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

Ryan Bish, 27, Flo Lor Drive, two counts of importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

Deborah Moore, 48, Trumbull Avenue, Girard, theft.

Herbert M. Beard Jr., 23, Wilda Street, domestic violence, assault, aggravated menacing and possession of marijuana.

James M. Edwards, 31, of Laurel, Md., burglary.

Donyelle Prestley, 22, East Philadelphia Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Daundre Turner, 20, homeless, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Lesa Paris, 40, Wilcox Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of drug-abuse instruments with a forfeiture specification.

Xiomara Roper, 28, Wesley Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Matthew Huston, 30, Bye Road, East Palestine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a dangerous drug and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Willie Martin, 45, of Lackawannock, N.Y.; Lamont D. Cranfield, 43, Eddie Street; and Corey Green, 41, Eddie Street, theft.

Shawn Hamlettt Jr., 22, Potomac Avenue, escape.