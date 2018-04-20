METRO DIGEST || 5 dogs removed, owner hospitalized

Dogs removed

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Village police and humane agents from Animal Charity on Wednesday took five dogs from the home of a Robinwood Drive woman who fell in her garage and was pinned against the door. A news release from the department said officers were called to her home about 1:30 p.m. after neighbors heard her yelling for help. The release said the woman told authorities she had been there for several days. Rescue efforts were hampered because of the amount of debris in the home and garage, the release said. A large dog was standing over the woman guarding her, but the dog was safely removed with a snare by police Chief Vincent D’Egido. Of the dogs, two were in poor condition, the release said. They were taken to Animal Charity for treatment, and the woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

No decision on Richmond request

STEUBENVILLE

A judge has heard arguments about whether a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should be removed from Ohio’s sex offender registry.

Judge Thomas Lipps conducted the hearing Thursday in Juvenile Court to consider the request of former Steubenville High School football player Ma’lik Richmond, now a Youngstown State player. A ruling wasn’t expected Thursday.

Richmond was convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl during an alcohol-fueled party after a football scrimmage the previous year. He initially was required to register his address as a sex offender every six months for 20 years. Lipps in 2014 decreased Richmond’s reporting requirement to once a year for 10 years. Ohio law allows juveniles to request complete removal from the registry. The state opposes Richmond’s request.

Firearm plea

YOUNGSTOWN

A Warren man with past convictions for selling drugs and assaulting a police officer pleaded guilty in federal court this week to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Antonio Dukes, 42, of Brier Street Southeast, entered his plea Wednesday before Judge James Gwin in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. Sentencing is set for Aug. 7. Dukes was indicted March 15 for having a 9 mm pistol Aug. 5, 2015, despite the fact he is a convicted felon and not allowed to have or be around a firearm. He remained in custody after his plea, court records show.

Guns reported stolen

YOUNGSTOWN

A Seneca Avenue man told police he came home from work about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to find his front door kicked in and three guns taken: a Glock .40-caliber pistol, a .12-gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle, reports said. Also taken were two cameras, two televisions and a laptop computer, reports said.

Above the Rim game

YOUNGSTOWN

The city fire and police departments will square off today in the annual Above The Rim charity basketball game to benefit Mahoning County Children’s Services at Cardinal Mooney High School, 2545 Erie St. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; tip-off is at 6. There will be music, food, a gift-basket raffle and a half-court-shot contest prize. Buckeye Health Plan is sponsoring the event.

JROTC banquet

YOUNGSTOWN

The East High School Army JROTC program will host its annual awards banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. today in the school’s cafeteria. The culinary program at Choffin Career & Technical Center will provide a dinner. A marching demonstration and awards presentation will follow.

STEM Showcase

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will show off its high-tech labs and some of its best students at the STEM Showcase from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on campus. Also, $1,000 in scholarship money will be given to prospective YSU STEM students who attend the event and complete a survey. Guests are encouraged to register in advance at stemshowcase.ysustem.com. More than 60 student projects will be on display.