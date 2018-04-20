Agenda Saturday
Agenda Saturday
Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., neighborhood meeting with Trustee Dan Suttles, corner of Broadway and Elm.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 4, 2017 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- January 19, 2017 3:05 p.m.
Brookfield trustees have special meeting Saturday
- March 1, 2018 midnight
Agenda Friday
- April 12, 2018 midnight
Agenda Friday
- August 17, 2017 midnight
Agenda Friday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.