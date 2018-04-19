Trump, Abe fail to reach deal on exemption
Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla.
President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday they had failed to reach a deal that would exempt Japan from new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.
Instead, the leaders announced they had agreed to start talks on a new “free, fair and reciprocal” trade agreement between the two countries after two days of talks.
“If we can come to an arrangement on a new deal, that would certainly be something we would discuss,” Trump said when asked about the tariffs during a joint press conference at his private Mar-a-Lago club.
But he said the current trade deficit between the two countries was too high to merit an exemption now.
