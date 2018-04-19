Two armed robberies, sexual assault occur 24 hours apart in Niles

Staff report

NILES

Police are investigating a 3:10 a.m. armed robbery and sexual assault of a woman at a home on Smith Street on Tuesday by two young males wearing ski masks and black clothing.

Police also are not ruling out the possibility the same two men robbed a male near the intersection of North Road and North Main Street about 24 hours earlier.

Information from the Niles 911 center says two males wearing ski masks – one with a gun and one with a knife – entered the home on Smith on Tuesday through the back of the house. One of them sexually assaulted the woman inside, she said.

A police report says a ring, a 27-inch television and a personal safe were taken from the home.

Capt. John Marshall of the Niles Police Department said the woman went to the hospital and a sexual-assault kit was recovered, but he doesn’t know whether the woman suffered any other injuries. He declined to give the victim’s age, and her age had been redacted from the police report.

The report says the suspects are 18 to 24 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and each weighing between 140 to 160 pounds. Marshall said he doesn’t believe there have been any arrests made.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint by two males wearing all black at 2:45 a.m. Monday while he was walking on North Road and North Main Street.

He said the two males ran up behind him and took his book bag, cellphone and a pocket knife. The victim had left work about 15 minutes before he was robbed and was walking home, police said. A motorist called 911 for him.

The male victim described the suspects as 18 to 30 years old and each weighing between 100 and 150 pounds.

The locations of the two crimes are about a half-mile apart across railroad tracks and a wooded area.