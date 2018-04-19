METRO DIGEST || Man waives hearing

Man waives hearing

NILES

The man accused of descending the stairs at his home early April 10 holding a toy gun while police entered the house, causing a Niles police officer to fire at him three times, was in court Wednesday.

Eric H. Gladhill, 45, of Vienna Avenue waived his preliminary hearing in Niles Municipal Court, and his domestic-violence and aggravated-menacing charges were bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.

Police said neither Gladhill nor any of the officers involved were injured. Gladhill returned up the stairs with the gun after the shots were fired. He put down the gun and surrendered to police.

His wife called 911 at 11:48 p.m. April 9, saying she was hiding from Gladhill because he was drunk and causing a disturbance.

Neighbor alerts police to help woman, dogs

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Village police are saying an alert neighbor is to thank for the rescue of a woman and her six dogs from a home.

Police Chief Vince D’Egidio tells 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, a neighbor heard screams coming from a Robinwood Drive home and called the police.

When officers arrived on the scene, D’Egidio said they found the homeowner inside the garage, trapped against a door.

The chief said it took fire crews and EMS personnel more than an hour to get into the garage. Once they did, however, he said they found the homeowner and several dogs in bad condition.

The chief said the woman was alert and told officers she had been trapped there for about three or four days. He described the situation as a “hoarding” problem, and told the TV station the home was in “deplorable conditions.”

The woman was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, six dogs also were taken from the home.

Daffodil Show delay

YOUNGSTOWN

The Daffodil Show at Mill Creek Park’s Fellows Riverside Gardens’ Davis Center, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to next weekend due to the recent weather’s effect on daffodil blooms.

Entries will be accepted from 3 to 5 p.m. April 27 and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 28.

The free show will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. April 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29.

