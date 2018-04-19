METRO DIGEST || Driver almost hits cruiser, has no license

Driver almost hits cruiser, has no license

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man who almost hit a police cruiser after being involved in an accident Tuesday on the South Side has never had a driver’s license.

Police issued several citations to Keith Leon Wade, 29, of Meadowbrook Avenue in Boardman.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 3:25 p.m. at Hillman Street and West Hylda Avenue was almost hit by a car Wade was driving. Wade refused to pull over when the officer put his sirens on, and he bailed out of the car in the 300 block of West Indianola Avenue. Wade was later caught hiding under a deck at a home in the 400 block of West Princeton Avenue.

Reports said Wade had hit a car on West Hylda just before he almost hit the cruiser.

In January, Wade was arrested after police found him sleeping in a car in the middle of the street holding a bag of suspected crack cocaine. That case has been bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Driver gets OVI charge; passenger passed out

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man whose car collided with a utility pole about 8 p.m. Tuesday on North Wendover Circle on the West Side had a passenger passed out in the back seat.

Officers cited Anthony Tountas, 25, of Susan Circle, who was driving, for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs after reports said Tountas could not perform a field-sobriety test and he appeared to be lethargic.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined, reports said. Blood was also drawn to be tested for drugs. He denied using drugs, but reports said he has four drug-related suspensions on his license and six overall.

The passenger in the back of the car had to be revived with the opiate antidote naloxone, reports said.

Former NFL player Manningham’s taxes

WARREN

The hearing this week and the May 2 trial in the civil suit filed to collect about $40,000 of Warren income tax from Warren native and former NFL player Mario Manningham have been reset to allow the city’s attorneys to review recent filings.

The hearing is now at 9:30 a.m. June 21, and a trial without a jury before Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court is now at 9 a.m. July 18.

The city’s collection agency said Manningham owed the city income taxes earned in 2013 while he was with the San Francisco 49ers, but Manningham’s attorneys say he was living in California in 2013, and none of his earnings were related to Warren.

Police find heroin, crack in hairbrush

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found suspected heroin and crack cocaine in the false compartment of a hairbrush during a traffic stop about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at East Judson Avenue and Southern Boulevard on the South Side.

The car’s driver, Rodrick Jackson, 32, of West Ravenwood Avenue, was pulled over for an improper turn and gave police permission to search his car.

Jackson was booked into the Mahoning County jail. He was arraigned Wednesday in Youngstown Municipal Court, and has a preliminary hearing set next Wednesday.

Historic cemetery tour now set for Sunday

CAMPBELL

The Steffon Hall and Richard Jones tour of historic Pioneer Methodist Cemetery at the corner of McCartney and Struthers Liberty roads will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. Last week’s tour was postponed due to rain. For information, call Jones at 330-259-2091.

State tests to resume

Local schools weren’t able to access the login page for state tests Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Education website. The issue has been fixed, and schools should plan to resume testing today, ODE said. The website is expected to be active today.