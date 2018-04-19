Bump-stock maker to stop taking orders
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES
The largest manufacturer of bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms, announced Wednesday that it will stop taking orders and shut down its website next month.
The announcement comes about a month after President Donald Trump said his administration would “ban” bump stocks, which he said “turn legal weapons into illegal machines.”
The devices became a focal point of the national gun-control debate when they were used in October when a man carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
About a dozen bump stocks were found among the weapons used by Stephen Paddock when he unleashed a hail of bullets from his high-rise Las Vegas hotel suite, killing 58 people and leaving more than 800 others injured.
Slide Fire Solutions, which is based in Moran, Texas, posted a message on its website saying the company will stop taking orders at midnight May 20. The company provided no other details and did not say why it was shutting down.
There was no immediate response to a request to comment sent through Slide Fire’s website, and the company’s founder and CEO, Jeremiah Cottle, did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn message seeking comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 6, 2017 midnight
washington NRA, Trump, Congress agree on regulating ‘bump stocks’
- October 22, 2017 5:40 p.m.
Democratic Ohio senator aims to ban bump stocks for guns in Ohio
- October 9, 2017 midnight
Gun groups split with NRA, say don’t ban bump stocks
- October 7, 2017 midnight
Is NRA move to regulate ‘bump stocks’ real or a ruse?
- March 23, 2018 7:10 p.m.
Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.