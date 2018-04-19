Boardman police arrest burglary suspects

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested two suspects wanted in a burglary reported by a Stanton Avenue resident Tuesday afternoon.

Maurice Barnes Jr., 21, and Ronieque Requel, 21, both of Youngstown, were arrested a few hours after the incident was reported.

Barnes is charged with burglary and trafficking in drugs, and Requel is charged with burglary, according to police reports.

According to reports, police were sent to the 60 block of Stanton about 3 p.m. in reference to a burglary. A woman reported her residence had been burglarized sometime that afternoon, and she had found a window open and a door unlocked she had locked before leaving for the day.

She reported numerous items had been stolen, including an iPhone, televisions, electronic tablets, shoes, clothing, cash and a gaming system.

Barnes and Requel were arrested after police stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the reported theft. Police said Barnes admitted “to committing the burglary on Stanton Avenue and was able to provide specific details about the event.”

Police said Requel later admitted he had committed the crime “to repay his girlfriend for breaking her iPhone and television sets during a previous domestic dispute they had.”

The drug-trafficking charge against Barnes stems from police finding bags of suspected marijuana, which Barnes told police he planned to sell in Youngstown, according to the report.

Police also reported finding some of the stolen items in the vehicle.