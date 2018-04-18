Woman reports being beaten by woman with bat and man with gun in stores

Staff report

WARREN

A Niles woman, 35, said she was attacked at two adjacent convenient stores on Youngstown Road at 2:10 p.m. Monday, suffering injuries to her head and face from a baseball bat and her face from being smashed into a glass door.

The victim said she was walking toward the Big Apple Supermarket, 1650 Youngstown Road, when a woman got out of a car and started to attack her.

The victim went inside the Big Apple to get away from the woman.

The woman and a male with a gun followed her inside, and the woman continued to assault her in the head. The male took out the gun “so that no one would help her from getting assaulted,” the report says.

The woman then hit her in the back of the head with a bat, she said. The victim ran from that store and went next door to the Pit Stop gas station, 1708 Youngstown Road, but the two also followed her there.

The two pulled her out of the Pit Stop and started to attack her in front of the store, she said. The woman slammed the victim’s head into the front door of the store, shattering the door’s glass, police said.

The two took the victim’s purse containing $80 in cash and her cellphone and left in a black Chrysler 300.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and had swelling and bruising on her face, back of her head and legs, police said. No arrests in the case had been made as of late Tuesday.