Drugs found after North Side traffic stop

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said they found 14 bags of suspected marijuana and suspected crack cocaine about 5:25 p.m. Monday after pulling over an SUV for running a stop sign at Redondo Road and Catalina Avenue on the North Side.

The driver, Marco D. Hammond Sr., 30, of Duncan Avenue, also has at least 19 current or former suspensions on his license, reports said.

Reports said the SUV smelled heavily of marijuana, but when officers asked if there was any marijuana in the car, Hammond replied, “No, there is no reason why you would be smelling weed.”

Hammond gave police permission to search him and his vehicle. Officers found several ripped-open bags on him and 14 bags of suspected marijuana in a pocket in the driver’s side door.

The suspected cocaine was found in the car’s center console, and Hammond had $650 cash in his possession, reports said.

Hammond faces charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of cocaine. Police also cited him for driving under suspension. He is in the Mahoning County jail.