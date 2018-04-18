Summary of recent criminal activity in Canfield and Austintown

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

April 10

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into a vacant structure in the 40 block of North Edgehill Avenue, then stole copper piping, a sink and a furnace coil.

April 11

Arrest: Jean L. Clover, 58, of Tod Avenue Southwest, Warren, surrendered on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court on a probation-violation charge.

Fraud: A Barrington Drive resident found out personal information had been used to open an account and apply for a loan without authorization.

Domestic violence: Police charged Gomer E. Yates of Westminster Avenue, Austintown, with making domestic-violence threats after a family member alleged an intoxicated Yates, 61, walked home to their residence after an argument between them at a Mahoning Avenue business, then threatened to beat up the accuser and punched a window in an effort to enter after she had locked him out of the home.

Arrest: A vehicle check in the 5400 block of Mahoning Avenue resulted in the arrest of Kelly M. Paige, 36, who was wanted on a felony warrant from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Paige, of Stocker Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge of theft from an elderly person.

Theft: A wallet was missing from a car in the 20 block of North Yorkshire Drive.

Theft: Jasmine S. Weaver, 21, of Pasadena Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan 23 food and other items valued at $126 while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

April 12

Arrest: After pulling him over on North Four Mile Run Road, authorities charged Dajuan M. Will, 37, of South Dunlap Avenue, Youngstown, with obstructing official business. Will, who also was wanted on a Franklin County warrant, led police on a brief foot chase before he was apprehended a short time later, a report stated.

Identity theft: A Lanterman Road resident discovered personal information had been stolen and used in a fraudulent manner to file an income-tax return.

April 13

Arrest: After responding to a fight in the 200 block of South Raccoon Road, officers charged Sarah M. Vangundy, no address listed, with violating a protection order after a family member alleged Vangundy, 33, was at her residence in violation of the order she had filed.

Child endangering: Authorities received information about a child left unattended in a truck at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course off state Route 46, then charged Jose A. Rivera, 35, with child endangerment. Rivera, of North Avenue, Girard, admitted having been in the racino for about an hour, during which time his 4-year-old daughter was alone in the vehicle, a report showed.

Fraud: Someone stole $300 from an account that belongs to a Yorktown Lane resident.

Theft: Medication was taken from a vehicle’s trunk in the 5400 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Domestic violence: Deena L. Williamson, 47, of Sprucewood Drive, Austintown, was charged with the crime after her mother alleged Williamson had become argumentative before slamming a refrigerator door on the accuser’s arm, leaving bruising, and pulling her hair.

Theft: A lawn decoration was stolen from a yard in the 40 block of South Raccoon Road.

Fraud: An unauthorized deposit and withdrawal had been made to an account of a Fairview Road resident.

Theft: A temporary tag was stolen off a vehicle in the 2500 block of Redgate Lane.

April 14

Burglary: To an apartment in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive. Stolen were various electronics items.

Criminal damaging: A door window was broken to a residence in the 3800 block of Huntmere Avenue.

Theft: Someone in the 4000 block of Oakwood Avenue broke into and stole property from a car.

Robbery: A person in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive told police of having been assaulted. A cellphone was stolen from the victim.

Drug paraphernalia: After pulling over a vehicle on North Meridian Road, police charged Heather R. Ramsey, 37, of Gary Avenue, Girard, with possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging three suspected crack-cocaine pipes, a spoon with burn marks common in drug use and a digital scale were found.

Summons: After responding to a report of a possibly intoxicated man walking in the road near Allendale Avenue, officers charged Monty L. Lester, 53, of Redgate Lane, Austintown, with disorderly conduct.

Theft: A vehicle in the 200 block of Westminster Avenue was found with a broken window after various items had been removed.

Recovered property: A firearm was reportedly found in a front yard in the 3800 block of New Road.

April 15

Arrest: A traffic stop near Stambaugh Avenue resulted in the arrest of Briyanna P. Littlejohn, 27, who listed Youngstown addresses on McClure and Bancroft avenues and was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging failure to comply with a court order.

Breaking and entering: Someone forcibly entered a vacant home in the 500 block of North Four Mile Run Road, from which appliances and furniture were taken.

Theft: A gift card was stolen from a Mahoning Avenue big-box store.

Arrest: Officers received information about a possible drunken driver near Route 46 before pulling over and charging James P. Cramer, 49, of Thornville, Ohio, with operating a vehicle impaired. Cramer registered a 0.211 blood-alcohol content, which is more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Pursuit: Police received a report of a possible carjacking in Warren before reporting the vehicle led them on a pursuit near Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue, which was later terminated.

CANFIELD

April 11

Arrest: Police responded to a vehicular accident in the 10 block of Hilltop Drive, where they charged Katelin O’Neill, 26, of Robinwood Avenue, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired and obstructing official business.

April 12

Drug paraphernalia: Police on Herbert Road pulled over and charged Ronnie Chalker, 25, of Woodview Avenue Southwest, Warren, with possessing drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Arrest: Mark Prowitt, 51, of Center Road, Poland, was charged with driving under suspension during a traffic stop near Railroad Street.

April 13

Arrest: Duke Duhon, 21, faced a driving-under-suspension charge after having been pulled over on East Main Street. Duhon, of South Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson, also was cited on a charge of operating an unsafe vehicle.