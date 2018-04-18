METRO DIGEST || Peyatt gets 6 years

Sentenced in shooting

WARREN

Clarence L. Peyatt, 77, of Baldwin Avenue in Niles was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for shooting another man in the stomach last September in the Blue Manor mobile-home park in Newton Township. Peyatt, who uses oxygen, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and a specification that he used a gun. Police said Peyatt shot a 58-year-old man in the stomach while the man was walking his dog in the mobile-home park. The sheriff’s office reported that Peyatt fired numerous times from his home in the mobile-home park, hitting the victim once. The victim and Peyatt have been in a dispute dating back to at least May 9, according to an earlier police report.

Caught after foot chase

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an officer chased a man on foot Monday after he abandoned the car he was driving, and when she went back to his car, the car was gone. Officer Jeshaila Dunkle tried to pull over a car about 3:30 p.m. driven by Airik Talbott, 29, for running a stop sign at Hubbard Road and Albert Street on the East Side. Reports said Talbott failed to stop and ran from the car at Saranac Avenue while Dunkle was behind him. Talbott ran through the intersection, almost being hit by a car, and kept running until he was caught in a wooded area on Saranac Avenue, reports said. Reports said Dunkle went back to where Talbott had got out of his car and the car was gone. Reports said a woman was in the car with Talbott, but Talbott only knew the woman’s first name.

Sentenced after plea

WARREN

Wes M. Gyongyos, 30, of Clemmens Avenue Northwest, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a charge of gross sexual imposition and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Gyongyos was indicted on rape, accused of an October 2014 offense involving a person whose ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.

Charged in beer theft

LIBERTY

Kathryn Ratliff, 49, is charged with burglary after police say she stole two cans of beer from a neighbor’s apartment Monday night. The victim told police she received several calls while at work from her children who were at the apartment when Ratliff allegedly pushed her way in and took two cans of beer. The report said Ratliff tried to come back, but was denied entry by the victim’s children. The victim told police Ratliff didn’t have permission to enter her home. Police went to Ratliff’s apartment and asked if she had anything to drink, and she responded that she had beer, and showed them the two empty cans. Bond was set at $15,000 at Girard Municipal Court.

Retiree group to meet

AUSTINTOWN

AFSCME Retirees of Subchapter 118 will meet at 12:30 p.m. today at 150 S. Four Mile Run Road. A speaker from the Youngstown Better Business Bureau will discuss fraud issues concerning the elderly.

$330K grant for region

RAVENNA

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced that Northeast Ohio will receive a $329,969 NeighborWorks grant through the National NeighborWorks network and its local member, the Ravenna-based nonprofit Neighborhood Development Services. The grant is intended to fund the development and maintenance of affordable housing, revitalize neighborhoods and help spur job creation. NDS works throughout most of Northeast Ohio, including Portage, Ashtabula, Columbiana, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties, as well as portions of West Virginia.

Drug charges

WARREN

Christopher A. Wright, 42, of Buckeye Street in Niles, was arraigned in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on eight drug charges and two counts of child endangering from 2017.

Wright pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $7,500. The charges accuse Wright of trafficking in LSD, a psychedelic drug, on June 19 and July 14; trafficking in marijuana on July 11, 14, 24, 25 and June 19; trafficking in Psilocyn, a hallucinogenic drug, on July 25; and child endangering on July 11 and 25.

YSU orientation

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University launched a restructured New Student Orientation program this week with the first of a dozen orientation sessions for the 2018-19 academic year.

Students will spend the majority of their orientation session getting to know fellow classmates in small groups led by an orientation leader, and all students will meet individually with an advisor from their college to discuss degree and major requirements and finalize their fall registration.

All new students will return to campus for the fall semester Aug. 20.

For information on how to register for an orientation session, visit cms.ysu.edu/administrative-offices/student-success/orientation/orientation.

Crash injures 2

YOUNGSTOWN

A one-vehicle crash in Youngstown sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night. A vehicle struck a pole and a tree around 7:30 p.m. near the corner of North Wendover Circle and Oran Drive, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The victims’ conditions are unknown.