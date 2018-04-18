Ohio AG sues Florida man for failing to perform roofing work in Y'town
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit that accuses a man of taking thousands of dollars from Youngstown-area residents for work he never completed.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Mahoning Common Pleas Court accuses Ancil E. Wilson III, of Sarasota, Fla., who did business in the area as Ohio Restoration Group LLC between 2015 and 2016, of violating state consumer-protection laws.
“We are taking this action to protect consumers,” DeWine said. “We believe the defendant violated Ohio’s consumer-protection laws and must be held accountable.”
Wilson offered roof replacement and installation work and took an estimated $55,000 from various consumers for work he didn’t provide, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for Wilson’s customers, $50,000 in civil penalties and a permanent injunction that prevents him from engaging in similar future practices.
