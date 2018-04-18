Agenda Thursday

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., township hearing room, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, administration building, second floor, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council CDA Committee, 5 p.m., council caucus room, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Topic: Continued discussion of CDBG budget.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., Niles Intermediate School, 120 E. Margaret St.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 8:30 a.m., FCFC council meeting, conference room A, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Warren school board, 3:15 p.m., athletic council meeting, athletic director’s conference room, high school, 860 Elm Road NE.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, board of commissioners, Amedia Plaza, 131 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

