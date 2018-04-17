South Range school board approves sale of complex
Staff report
NORTH LIMA
The South Range school board approved a resolution Monday authorizing the sale of the former South Range High School Memorial Field Complex, which is no longer used for district athletics.
Superintendent Dennis Dunham recommended auctioning the property. The district must advertise for bids for two weeks, then wait 30 days before taking action. The resolution was unanimously approved.
South Range schools moved into a new K-12 complex in 2010.
