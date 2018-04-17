Heavy rains caused minor flooding along the Mahoning River

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The heavy rainfall caused minor flooding along the Mahoning River in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The flood stage at Youngs-town reached about 15 feet Monday; flooding occurs at 14 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

That resulted in minor flooding in industrial areas along the river in Youngstown as well as First Street and state Route 46 in Niles, River and Front streets in Girard, and businesses south of Olive Street in McDonald, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood stage was near 11.6 feet Monday at Warren with flooding occurring at 10 feet.

With rain expected to stop and possibly change over to snow today, the threat of more flooding or cresting is forecast to dissipate.

Areas with minor flooding included the southern portions of South Park Avenue, Civitella Street and Pine Avenue, according to the NWS.

The flood stage in the river at Leavittsburg was near 14.9 feet with flooding occurring at 10 feet.

Flooding occurred on Meadowbrook Drive, Brookside Road, Lovers Lane and North Leavitt Road between Market Street and Dorothy Avenue, the National Weather Service reported.

The river at all locations was below flood stage Monday evening.