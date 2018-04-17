Heavy rains caused minor flooding along the Mahoning River
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The heavy rainfall caused minor flooding along the Mahoning River in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
The flood stage at Youngs-town reached about 15 feet Monday; flooding occurs at 14 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
That resulted in minor flooding in industrial areas along the river in Youngstown as well as First Street and state Route 46 in Niles, River and Front streets in Girard, and businesses south of Olive Street in McDonald, according to the National Weather Service.
The flood stage was near 11.6 feet Monday at Warren with flooding occurring at 10 feet.
With rain expected to stop and possibly change over to snow today, the threat of more flooding or cresting is forecast to dissipate.
Areas with minor flooding included the southern portions of South Park Avenue, Civitella Street and Pine Avenue, according to the NWS.
The flood stage in the river at Leavittsburg was near 14.9 feet with flooding occurring at 10 feet.
Flooding occurred on Meadowbrook Drive, Brookside Road, Lovers Lane and North Leavitt Road between Market Street and Dorothy Avenue, the National Weather Service reported.
The river at all locations was below flood stage Monday evening.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 16, 2018 10:22 a.m.
Weather service issues flood warnings for Mahoning River
- March 2, 2018 7:10 p.m.
Flooding closes Trumbull County MetroParks roads
- February 27, 2018 midnight
Ohio River flooding expected to persist through this week
- November 21, 2016 12:52 p.m.
4 rescued as autumn storms bring rain, snow to #California
- February 20, 2018 8:27 a.m.
NWS issues flood warning for Eagle Creek through tonight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.