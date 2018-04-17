Weekend police activity includes a chase and a nonfatal shooting

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City police investigated a shooting and recovered 60 grams of suspected cocaine over the first warm spring weekend.

Detectives have descriptions of two suspects in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy that occurred Saturday afternoon on the South Side.

When police arrived at Sherwood Avenue, they found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left upper arm, according to a police report.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The weekend began with a chase on the North Side that ended when a man fell into a ravine, knocking himself unconscious.

Late Friday night police made a traffic stop at the corner of Thornton and Ohio avenues.

An officer observed a bulge under a bulletproof vest on the passenger seat and asked Jermaine McCree, 41, to step out of the car because there had been reports of a gunfight in the area, according to a report.

McCree led police across the North Side to Redondo Road where he got out of his car and led police on a foot chase, the report said. The chase came to an end when McCree fell into a ravine and hit his head on a rock, knocking himself unconscious.

Police found a Crown Royal bag containing 60 grams of suspected cocaine under the bulletproof vest on McCree’s passenger seat.

He faces charges of possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.

On Sunday night, police responded to a domestic-violence call on the East Side and heard a man’s cries for help.

That was followed by a scream of, “You called them. You [expletive] up,” and sounds of a man being choked.

When officers gained entrance to the home, they found Charese Grissett, 27, with her hands around a man’s neck, according to a police report.

She repeatedly said, “It ain’t nothing. I’m going to [expletive] you up,” the report said.

She told police the victim had hit her after a verbal argument.

Grissett faces a charge of domestic violence. She was placed in the Mahoning County jail Monday.