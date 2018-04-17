Plane crash in rural Ohio kills 2

Associated Press

COSHOCTON

Authorities said a single-engine plane headed to Florida crashed in rural Ohio, killing two people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Beechcraft Bonanza went down Monday morning in a wooded area of Coshocton County, roughly 60 miles northeast of Columbus. Authorities were informed that the plane had disappeared from radar, and someone in the area spotted the wreckage hours later.

The aircraft was headed from Elyria to DeLand, Fla., when it crashed.