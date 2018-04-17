Cosby’s accuser, her mom testify at retrial

Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, PA.

Bill Cosby’s chief accuser at his sexual-assault trial Monday denied framing him and said she doesn’t know a key witness who plans to testify she spoke of leveling false accusations against a celebrity.

Andrea Constand told jurors she doesn’t “recall ever having a conversation with” Marguerite Jackson. Both women worked at Temple University around the time Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her at the comedian’s suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The defense plans to call Jackson as a witness and says she will testify that before Constand lodged her allegations against Cosby in 2005, Constand had mused to her about setting up a “high-profile person” and filing suit. Jackson has said that she and Constand worked closely together, had been friends and had shared hotel rooms several times.

A judge blocked Jackson from testifying at last year’s trial, which ended in a hung jury, after Constand took the stand and denied knowing her.

Her mother followed her on the witness stand Monday and was more feisty, often clashing with prosecutors and bristling when they asked her if she benefited from Andrea Constand’s $3.4 million civil settlement with Cosby.

“She didn’t buy ME a house,” Gianna Constand snapped. “This isn’t about money.”