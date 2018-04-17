CEO: Starbucks to train on ‘unconscious bias’
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA
Starbucks wants to add training for store managers on “unconscious bias,” CEO Kevin Johnson said Monday, as activists held more protests at a Philadelphia store where two black men were arrested after employees said they were trespassing.
Johnson, who has called the arrests “reprehensible,” arrived in Philadelphia this weekend after video of the incident gained traction online. He said he hopes to meet with the two men in the next couple of days and apologize face to face.
“I’d like to have a dialogue with them and the opportunity to listen to them with compassion and empathy through the experience they went through,” said Johnson. Stewart Cohen, the lawyer for the two men, said he hopes “something productive for the community” can come out of such a meeting.
The incident is a major blow to Starbucks’ image, since the company has promoted its coffee shops as neighborhood hangouts where anyone is welcome. After a video of the arrests spread online, the hashtag BoycottStarbucks trended on Twitter.
Monday morning, about two dozen protesters took over the Philadelphia shop, chanting slogans such as, “A whole lot of racism, a whole lot of crap, Starbucks coffee is anti-black.” A Starbucks regional vice president who attempted to talk to the protesters was shouted down.
