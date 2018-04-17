Warren Township police trying to determine whether woman was abducted during Sunday robbery

Staff report

WARREN

Several Trumbull and Mahoning County police departments chased a stolen, black 2008 Ford Explorer belonging to a Trumbull County man, 64, starting at 11:35 a.m. Sunday on West Market Street in Leavittsburg, but the investigation has been anything but easy.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph on state Route 45 in Lordstown about 11:20 a.m., according to radio transmissions from the county 911 center.

For now, it’s even unclear whether a young woman from Champion that was with the man was abducted or not, Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop said.

Police say the case began as an armed robbery. The car was taken, but it was difficult to initially find the crime scene, Bishop said.

Later a shell casing was found, suggesting the location. Surveillance video also was found.

Police have attempted to have the male victim look at photos of the woman they believe was involved, but they have been unable to make contact again with him, Bishop said.

Parents of the woman police believe was taken in the Explorer say the female has not returned home as of late Monday, Bishop said.

Adding to the complications is a transformer at a electric substation at West Market Street and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township exploded and caught fire about 7:40 a.m. Monday, knocking out power to the Warren Township Police Station and many other Trumbull County customers.