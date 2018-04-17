Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield Township trustees, 6 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lowellville school board, 7 p.m., library/media center, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 8 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, followed by meeting, Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Salem school board, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school, 1200 E. 6th St.

Struthers City Council, 5 p.m., special meeting, council chambers, City Hall, 6 Elm St.

Weathersfield Township trustees, 6 p.m., administration building, 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

