Agenda Tuesday

Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Land Bank, 1 p.m., commissioners hearing room, fifth floor, Trumbull County Administration Building, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Lowellville school board, 5 p.m., athletic committee, conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 8:30 a.m., finance committee, Canfield Fairgrounds Administration Building, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., town hall, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus meeting, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Struthers Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., regular, Struthers High School, 111 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., county-wide orientation, conference room B, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 9:30 a.m., ASAP coalition, conference room A, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4:30 p.m., board of directors, conference room A, first floor, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Warren school board, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

