TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Crist M. Miller, 21, of Middlefield, and Mary Ann M. Miller, 22, of same.

Ann Marie Winters, 60, of Warren, and David A. Perkins, 64, of same.

Jerald D. Jackson, 47, of Warren, and Dionne L. Stringer, 41, of same.

John P. Boozell, 32, of Girard, and Sarah E. Harr, 28, of Warren.

Michael A. Nitzsky, 30, address confidential, and Jamie L. Perry, 38, of Girard.

Arena R. Kittle, 23, of Warren, and Marli O. Nonaka, 43, of same.

Travis R. Fiest, 31, of Vienna, and Paige M. Williams, 24, of same.

Dustin J. Natoli, 27, of Warren, and Amanda J. Gordon, 34, of same.

Jendi S. Schmelzlen, 26, of Warren, and Brian R. McNicholas, 29, of same.

Aarron V. Yoder, 25, of Garrettsville, and Amanda M. Fisher, 20, of Orwell.

Katie E. Wayt, 43, of Warren, and Patrick D. McGuire, 47, of same.

Shane M. Howells, 22, of Girard, and Jenna M. Adams, 22, of same.

David Tripodi, 49, of Niles, and Janine M. Palmer, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Denise L. Cline et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bright Star Church of God in Christ, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Hazel Jaramillo, tax foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Kenneth J. Postlethwait et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Bonnie J. Isenberg et al, foreclosure.

Cardinal Financial Co. Limited Partnership v. Harold D. Burgess et al, foreclosure.

Pacific Union Financial LLC v. Brian Persin et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Edward A. Mueller Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Thomas K. Kot Jr. et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Nicholas M. Harvey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Deebows LTD LLC, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Troy R. Brant et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Sherry L. Mills et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Stacy R. Horn et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Rebecca L. Gugliotti et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. JoAnn Richardson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kelvin Bennett et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William Davie et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William Hardy et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Otis Colvin et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nadine M. Zajaczkowski et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Arthur Johnson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James J. Mann et al, foreclosure.

Rhonda J. Fonce v. Granite City Center LLC, other civil.

TD Bank USA NA v. Sara M. Byler, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Donna Lawhorn, other civil.

Midland Funding v. David C. Mitchell, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rebecca Kaiser, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jewel Schmidt, other civil.

Armand Nannicola v. Gregoroy A. Patrick, other civil.

Michael J. Jurenovich DO v. Kenneth Angstrom, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Denise Smith, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Dennis E. Brake, other civil.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Rajesh Baji, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Amy Robinson, other civil.

Joseph Sergi et al v. James Provitt et al, other civil.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. Window Depot of San Antonio LLC et al, other civil.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. RS Remodelers LLC et al, other civil.

Jennifer Moskal v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Phillip Whitt v. Miranda F. Fabrizi et al, other torts.

Surviving Spouse of Ruth Anderson v. Oakes Foundry Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Surviving Spouse of Sheila D. Myk v. LTV Steel Co. et al, workers’ compensation.

Jay Bridenbaugh v. Bayloff Stamped Products Kinsman et al, workers’ compensation.

Karen E. Phillips v. Trumbull County et al, workers’ compensation.

Hsui Chou Boyll v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Fawnda Barker v. Niles City School District et al, workers’ compensation.

Warner Management Co. LTD v. Jennette E. Belin-Sawders et al, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Christina M. Freeland and Michael P. Freeland.

Matthew Anderson and Kimberly A. Anderson.

William J. Guthrie and Jaime L. Guthrie.

James Slenker and June Slenker.

Jamie D. Thomas and Raymond G. Thomas.

Michael A. Heilman and Sherry D. Heilman.

Kimberly A. Leapline and Rickey L. Leapline.

Ashley M. Carter and Jacob A. Carter.

Jeffrey E. Lane and Sharon M. Lane.

Ruth Weidemeyer and Clifford T. Weidemeyer.

Divorces Asked

Kristine A. Stidd v. Thomas D. Stidd.

Brooke M. Hoffman v. Craig F. Hoffman.

Gary L. Prince v. Jacqueline D. Prince.

Jonathan B. Edwards v. Ahsley G. Edwards.

Diana J. Giaurtis v. John J. Giaurtis III.

Karen S. Cook v. Roger P. Cook.

Virginia D. Banks v. Alfred L. Bright.

Legal separation Asked

Joanne Detre v. David Detre.

Cynthia Ahlstrom v. Darren Ahlstrom.