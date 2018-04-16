Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes

COLUMBUS

Investigators in Ohio say a Catholic priest under investigation for inappropriate texts with a teenager and misuse of church funds left at least two suicide notes before killing himself last December.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s reports the Rev. James Csaszar denied sexual contact with any child or adult.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a 16-year-old boy denied there was a sexual relationship, but said he felt manipulated and threatened by the priest.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus says there were inappropriate text messages between the two and referenced a nude photo of the boy.

The state began looking into Csaszar after the diocese learned of the allegations.

Ohio continues to add to number of certified police agencies

COLUMBUS

The state says it could have communicated better with Ohio police departments early on about a new certification process created in the wake of shootings of unarmed black people.

Karhlton Moore is executive director of the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. He says too many agencies felt the state was blaming them for policing controversies.

An advisory board commissioned by Republican Gov. John Kasich created the process after a series of fatal police shootings.

Agencies that don’t meet statewide standards as minimum policies are listed noncompliant on an annual list released each March.

Associated Press