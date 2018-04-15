‘Who Moved My Cheese?’ sequel due in September

NEW YORK

The author of the million-selling business book “Who Moved My Cheese?” was writing a sequel at the time of his death last year.

Spencer Johnson’s “Out of the Maze: A Story About the Power of Belief” is coming out Sept. 4, Portfolio told The Associated Press last week.

The release of “Out of the Maze” coincides with the 20th anniversary of “Who Moved My Cheese?” – Johnson’s brief fable about the need for flexibility that featured two mice, Sniff and Scurry, and two people, Hem and Haw. Johnson, who died of cancer in July 2017 at age 78, had been working on a story with some of the same characters.

Senator works on book scheduled for January

NEW YORK

Sen. Doug Jones, the Alabama Democrat who unexpectedly prevailed in one of the country’s most Republican states, has a book coming out next year.

St. Martin’s Press told The Associated Press last week that Jones’ “Bending Toward Justice: The Birmingham Church Bombing that Changed the Course of Civil Rights” is scheduled for January. Before his upset win last year, Jones was known for successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing that killed four black girls. He will write of his time as a U.S. attorney and of his Senate race against Republican Roy Moore to succeed Jeff Sessions, who is now the U.S. attorney general.

