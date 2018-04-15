METRO DIGEST || Route 7 repairs to start April 23
Route 7 repairs
The slide repair project on state Route 7 between Wellsville and East Liverpool in Columbiana County will begin April 23. The Ohio Department of Transportation said one 12-foot lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Shelly & Sands Inc. of Columbus is the contractor for the $2.4 million project. Completion date is Oct. 31.
Caregiver support
WARREN
Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will host an Eldercare and Caregiver Support Group at 6:30 p.m. April 25. The meeting will include answers to many questions and share experiences of caregivers. For information or to register, call the church office at 330-372-2215 or Terry Supancic at 330-219-6243.
Workplace gunfire
CHAMPION
Police arrested a Warren man after they said he fired a gun near his workplace because he was upset about his paycheck not getting deposited, according to a 911 call transcript. Police received a call about an employee of Sino Global Environmental Services, located on Kincaid East Road, firing a gun at about 11:45 p.m. Friday. The suspect was identified as Jason Westfall, 32, of Griswold Street NE. According to the transcript, Westfall made threats over the phone and in text messages before showing up to the business with a gun and firing it into the air. Police said Westfall fled and was located at a nearby gas station.
Wildflower Walk
POLAND
The Friends of Poland Forest invites the public to its Spring Wildflower Walk at 10 a.m. April 29 at the College Street entrance to the forest. The hike will explore the nature preserve for about two hours. For information, call 330-757-9057.
