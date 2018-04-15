publishers weekly best-sellers For the week ending April 8

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Red Alert” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

3. “The Disappeared” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

7. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

8. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. “Cave of Bones” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. “The Rational Bible: Exodus” by Dennis Prager (Regenry Publishing)

3. “Factfulness” by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund (Flatiron Books)

4. “Dear Madam President” by Jennifer Palmieri (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Giada’s Italy” by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

6. “I’ve Been Thinking...” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

7. “Russian Roulette” by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

8. “Make Trouble” by Cecile Richards (Touchstone)

9. “Secret Empires” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)