One dead in Pa. house fire
Staff report
Hickory Township
Robert Donald Taylor, 83, was pronounced dead after a fire spread through his home on the 300 block of Hartzell Road on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m, according to a police report. The township’s volunteer fire department responded to a call about the fire and found Taylor laying in an upstairs hallway. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall ruled the fire as accidental, due to electrical issues in the living room area. There were no signs of foul play, the report said. The Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Volant Borough Volunteer Fire Department and the Hickory Township Police Department assisted. A deputy coroner was on the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted at the Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver, Pa.
