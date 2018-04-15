ODOT issues traffic advisories for several road projects

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued traffic advisories related to several road projects across the Mahoning County.

Drivers should expect slowdowns on state Route 289 in Struthers from east of state Route 616 to the western Lowellville corporation limit, and on state Route 626 in Beaver Township from state Route 165 to just south of state Route 7.

The work is part of a $3.3 million project to resurface U.S. Route 224, state Route 289 and state Route 616. The project includes bridge repairs and should be finished by mid-September 2018.

In Campbell, state Route 616 from just south of Cooper Road to the Trumbull County line will have daily lane restrictions due to resurfacing work beginning April 23. The work is the beginning of a $600,000 project to resurface state Route 616, and is expected to completed by early July.

Work will continue on Interstate 80 in Austintown Township, with occasional lane restrictions between state Route 46 and the Trumbull County line. The project is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 and ODOT estimates it should be finished by late September 2018.

In Beaver Township, work continues on state Route 164 and Interstate 680. The interstate will have lane restrictions where it crosses under state Route 164 until further notice, and state Route 164 will be reduced to one lane of traffic from I-680 to just south of Interstate 76.

The work is part of an $11.6 million project to construct a new interchange at I-680 and state Route 164 and is expected to be complete by November 2019.