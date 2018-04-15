MILESTONES

Supreme Court honors Mahoning County judge

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas was recently recognized by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Judge Krichbaum was given a Certificate of Appreciation for 20 years as a member of the Board of Bar Examiners. He was first appointed to the board in 1998 by Chief Justice Thomas Moyer. Each term on the board lasts five years.

The board has 18 members and is responsible every year for writing and grading as well as administering the bar examinations given to prospective lawyers in February and July every year.

