LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

RECOGNIZED

The Gibson Agency of Girard was recognized as a leader in the insurance industry for receiving the Senior Partner Plus designation from Grange Insurance.

Every year, a select group of Grange’s independent agency partners earns the prestigious title of Senior Partner Plus by setting themselves apart and excelling in key areas such as customer service and overall agency performance.

Out of nearly 4,000 independent agencies that sell Grange’s insurance products, Gibson is one of just 68 agencies to receive this year’s award.

HIRED

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation has named Lisa Long to the position of financial resource development director and Elise Skolnick to the position of director of communications.

Long will work closely with federation leadership in fundraising and campaign initiatives as well as administering existing endowments, including the Thomases Family Endowment. Before beginning her development career, Long worked as a TV news anchor, reporter and producer.

In the newly created director of communications position, Skolnick will set and guide the strategy for all communications, website and social media platforms, and public relations messages to consistently articulate the mission of the federation and its affiliate organizations. Skolnick has extensive experience in the newspaper industry and communications field. Her most recent position was as communications coordinator for YWCA Youngstown.

AWARDED

George W. Morris III of Salem has achieved a 24-year membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table, a coveted career milestone that offers the opportunity to share innovative ideas and best practices with other leading financial professional members.

Membership in MDRT is a recognized mark of excellence and limited to only the most successful in the financial services profession. This places Morris among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry.