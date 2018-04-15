BUSINESS DIGEST

Free shave ice

CANFIELD

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, Kona Ice will host its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The island-inspired truck will be parked at Fairway Ford Dealership in Canfield, 366 W. Main St., to hand out free cups of tropical shave ice to all who stop.

Open ‘Haus’

COLUMBIANA

Das Dutch Village Inn recently announced its launch as the Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites.

An “Open Haus” will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday .

Friends, family and customers are invited to tour the renovated hotel and enjoy complimentary Zeke’s Coffee and doughnuts from Das Dutch Haus Restaurant. A raffle will also take place where one attendee will win a Theater Package, which includes a one-night stay in a suite, plus two tickets to a dinner theater performance at the Dutch Village Event Center.

The Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites has 52 rooms. The hotel has the same local owners and employees, but now guests can use a more convenient booking system and experience renovations in every room.

Entrepreneur meet

AKRON

An Akron Entrepreneurs Meet-Up will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Bit Factory, 526 S. Main St. on the fifth floor.

More than 15 Akron-based entrepreneurs including risk-takers, innovators, and out-of-the-box thinkers, spent an hour together during Akron Community Foundation’s On the Table event in 2017.

Based on that conversation, the group uncovered threads of commonality in their Akron-based businesses. The group planned to make time for continued conversations like this event.

For information and to register go to: http://ybi.org/event-calendar/.

FBI recruiting

INDEPENDENCE

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Division will have a Diversity Agent Recruiting information session at the Holiday Inn, 6001 Rockside Road, near Cleveland, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 24.

Special agents from the FBI will be available to discuss career opportunities and promote diversity employment within the FBI.

The FBI recruitment event seeks highly qualified applicants who are U.S. citizens, between 23-36 years of age that possess a bachelor’s degree (at a minimum) from an accredited institution.

The DAR recruiting information session is free and by invitation. Interested candidates should visit the website at www.fbijobs.gov, click on “Apply to Jobs”, search “DAR” and choose “DAR Cleveland Talent Network.” After completing the questionnaire, qualified candidates will receive an invitation to the event.

SCORE branch opens in New Castle

Janet Moy, chairwoman of the Youngstown Chapter of SCORE, recently announced the opening of a SCORE branch in the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Building in New Castle. Pa.

The public is invited to the official dedication ceremonies that will take place at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Building, 325 East Washington St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

SCORE is the volunteer resource partner of the Small Business Administration and offers free and confidential mentoring to startup and established small businesses, plus provides ongoing free workshops.